  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Containment zone returns in Hyderabad after report Omicron cases

Containment zone returns in Hyderabad after report Omicron cases
x

Containment zone returns in Hyderabad after report Omicron cases

Highlights

With the report of Omicron cases in Hyderabad, the officials set up containment zone in Paramount colony of Tolichowki.

With the report of Omicron cases in Hyderabad, the officials set up containment zone in Paramount colony of Tolichowki.

It is known that two cases of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19 reported in Hyderabad on December 15 following which the officials set up containment zone, covering up of 25 houses in the colony adjacent to the houses where the cases surfaced.

The two passengers who tested positive of the COVID-19 were arrived at Hyderabad airport on December 12 from Kenya and Somalia and are undergoing treatment at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.

Another seven-year-old boy who was flying to Kolkata from Hyderabad airport has also tested positive for Omicron. The Telangana government informed the West Bengal government prior to his arrival.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X