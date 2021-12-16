Containment zone returns in Hyderabad after report Omicron cases

With the report of Omicron cases in Hyderabad, the officials set up containment zone in Paramount colony of Tolichowki.



It is known that two cases of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19 reported in Hyderabad on December 15 following which the officials set up containment zone, covering up of 25 houses in the colony adjacent to the houses where the cases surfaced.



The two passengers who tested positive of the COVID-19 were arrived at Hyderabad airport on December 12 from Kenya and Somalia and are undergoing treatment at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences.



Another seven-year-old boy who was flying to Kolkata from Hyderabad airport has also tested positive for Omicron. The Telangana government informed the West Bengal government prior to his arrival.