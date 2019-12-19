Trending :
Contractors feted for timely project executions

Highlights

Builders Association of India (BAI) celebrated the Builders Day on Tuesday. This year’s theme was ‘India as a five trillion economy.’ Members said...

Hyderabad: Builders Association of India (BAI) celebrated the Builders Day on Tuesday. This year's theme was 'India as a five trillion economy.' Members said that contractors would play a major role in achieving a five trillion economy.

BAI (Telangana) chairman DVN Reddy said celebrating Builders' Day would motivate all the contractors to work more efficiently and deliver their projects on time. Telangana State has around 14 centres of BAI, which have come together for this event.

Chief guest Errabaelli Dayakar Rao, the Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Prashanth Reddy, the Minister of Roads & Buildings, and Jagadeesh Reddy, the Minister of Energy, presented awards in different categories to the contractors, who completed their projects in time for the development of State.

BAI members Sachin Chandra, national president, Sri Ram, national vice president, Bolllineni Sinaya, national Ex- vice president, SN Reddy, first vice-president, Sachidananda, Builders Day event chairman B Sugunakar, ex-state chairman Devender Reddy, Narsimha Rao, state treasurer, and others were present.

