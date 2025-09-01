Cops advice for Ganesh immersion: Start early, reach home safely

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has reiterated the call to ‘Start early and reach safely’ for the 2025 Ganesh immersion. The South Zone police asked the Ganesh Utsav organizers and leaders of the Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi to start the immersion procession early so that the process could be culminated on time.

On Sunday, DCP South Zone, Sneha Mehra conducted a meeting with Ganesh Utsav organizers within the Chatrinaka Police Station limits. During the meeting, the DCP said that the police will cooperate to ensure a peaceful procession to celebrate the upcoming Ganesh festivities happily. The police ensured a peaceful environment for the procession to celebrate the Ganesh festivities. Sneha Mehra said that extensive security measures are being taken and requested the cooperation of the organizers. She asked the organizers to reinstate the previous practice where the procession would start early in the morning and in the evening after immersion, urging people to start early, complete the immersion and happily return home safely.

The DCP assured that the police are taking all necessary measures to prevent any inconvenience to anyone and that the city police are taking extensive steps to complete the Ganesh immersion on Ananta Chaturdashi.