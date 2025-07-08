Cops detain 4 foreign nationals for overstay, drug peddling links

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team has apprehended four foreign nationals, including two Nigerians and one each from Tanzania and Sudan, who were illegally residing in India even after their visas had expired.

Police arrested Maxwell Anthony Izuchukwu (29) and Chinaza Nnanna Vivian alias Ibrahim Niasha (38), both from Nigeria, Mwajuma Almasi Masisila (30) from Tanzania, and Ahmed Hamid Abujabr Hamid (27) from Sudan.

According to police, Mwajuma Almasi Masisila, a native of Tanzania, came to Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, India, on a tourist visa. She has associations with individuals involved in drug peddling. Her associates include Chinaza Nnanna Vivian, Maxwell Anthony Izuchukwu, and Ahmed Hamid. All these individuals were found to be involved in drug peddling in Bangalore and Hyderabad. They hail from Nigeria, Tanzania, and Sudan. Acting on intelligence, these four foreign nationals were apprehended by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) in Hyderabad City.

YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force/HNEW, stated that the individuals failed to provide any reasonable explanation, and upon a thorough search, no drugs were found or seized from them. Furthermore, their actual identities, alongside details of their passports and visas, were sought with the cooperation of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). It was confirmed that all these foreign nationals’ visas had expired, and they were overstaying in the country while indulging in drug peddling activities.

“They had originally entered the country on various types of visas, such as tourist, medical, and student visas. However, even after the expiry of their visas and passports, they failed to return to their home countries and were found associating with drug peddlers and engaging in illegal activities alongside other drug offenders,” stated the DCP.

Following the arrests, H-NEW has initiated the deportation process for these individuals to their native countries with the help of the FRRO, noting that continued stay in India would inevitably lead to further drug peddling. H-NEW has completed the necessary procedures with the cooperation of the concerned Embassies and the FRRO. These individuals will be blacklisted and barred from re-entering India, as there is a strong likelihood they may again become involved in drug peddling, which poses a threat to national security.

H-NEW requests the public of Hyderabad to refrain from substance abuse, and parents are advised to monitor their children’s activities to ensure they do not fall prey to drugs. Any information pertaining to drug abuse may be reported to the H-NEW team at mobile number 8712661601. “Let’s work together to secure a Drug-Free Hyderabad City,” the statement concluded.