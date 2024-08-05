Cops nab five drug peddlers, seize 803 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Cops nab five drug peddlers, seize 803 kg ganjaThe sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), along with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team Balanagar and Shamshabad police, busted interstate drug trafficking operation and apprehended five persons of Odisha and Karnataka. They seized 803 kg of dry ganja, chemical drums, and a car, a total worth Rs 2.94 crore, from their possession.

The arrested persons were Somanatha Khara (34), Sunil Khosla (28), and Jaga Suna (26) of Odisha and Harade. Sanjeev Vittal Reddy (25) and Sanjeev Kumar Hollappa Okare (48) of Karnataka. Ramu, the main supplier, and Suresh Maruthi Patil, the main peddler, are absconding.

According to the police, on Saturday, five persons were nabbed for transporting ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra via Telangana. When they reached near the Pedda Golconda ORR Junction, the SOT Cyberabad, Balanagar team, and Shamshabad police apprehended them.

The police seized 803 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 2.81 crore, with each kg valued at Rs 35,000.