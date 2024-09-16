Cops on toes for immersion, Milad-un-Nabi across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With only 48 hours remaining until the Ganesh idol procession and immersion set for Tuesday, the Hyderabad City Police are intensifying their final preparations to ensure a smooth and safe conduct of festivals and other events. The police are also preparing for a series of events that will be held at Public Gardens and Parade Grounds, and the observance of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

On Sunday, C V Anand, the Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad City, conducted a video conference with all zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Station House Officers, and the Patrol and Blue Colts teams. In this detailed briefing, CP Anand highlighted the upcoming challenges and underscored several critical elements that must be taken into account when formulating bandobust plans. He particularly emphasised the necessity of implementing security measures beginning tonight, the importance of intelligence gathering, and the development of a comprehensive action plan. Blue Colts and patrol teams were instructed to increase patrolling in lanes, bylanes, and mixed-community localities.

Referring to lapses from last year, he underscored the importance of implementing a strong traffic management strategy, especially at key intersections and crossover points like Basheerbagh and MJ Market. He stated, “It is essential to manage vehicles arriving at these crucial junctions from various routes in a balanced manner.” Instructions were issued to the DCPs to motivate organisers to transport the idols promptly and to ensure that all required logistical assistance is provided.

Key instructions were issued regarding force accommodation, the briefing of external units, and the implementation of communication systems. Additionally, there are guidelines for conducting anti-sabotage inspections, monitoring social media, and deploying SHE Teams, drones, and camera-equipped vehicles. The strategic placement of extra platoons was also emphasised. Furthermore, comprehensive discussions took place regarding the arrangements for the Milad-un-Nabi procession on the 19th, along with other operational considerations.

All DCPs briefed the measures and action plans being implemented in their jurisdictions. Vikram Singh Mann, Addl. CP (L&O), P Viswaprasad, Addl. CP – Traffic, and the DCP – SB spent considerable time discussing precautionary measures, the roles of community elders and youth on both sides, and road safety.

The TGCCC and the CCC at the old CP office in Basheerbagh will be operational from the early hours, with representatives from all departments present to resolve any issues that may arise during the immersion day.

J Parimala Hana Nutan Jt CP Admin, K Shilpavalli DCP SMIT, Rohini Priyadarshini DCP, P Sai Chaitanya DCP, Chaitanya Kumar DCP Special Branch, and other senior officers attended the conference.