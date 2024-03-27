Cops on toes over security cover for IPL T20 matches in Hyd'bad

Hyderabad: With the IPL T20 cricket matches that Hyderabad will host on March 27 and April 5, the city police are preparing the ground for an effective security, mob control plan and sketching out the movement of IPL teams. The matches will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

As many as 2,800 personnel from Rachakonda Police, Telangana State Special Police, Armed Reserve, Octopus, mounted police and traffic police will be deployed to ensure security. Additionally, 360 surveillance cameras will be utilized, along with anti-sabotage checks to enhance safety during the matches.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Tarun Joshi on Tuesday said “A joint command and control centre has been established to oversee CCTV video for prompt intervention as required. Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted uninterrupted till the completion of each match,” said Tarun Joshi.

As part of the security arrangements, SHE Teams would be deployed to check stalking and harassment of women. To meet any contingency, ambulances and fire tenders are to be kept at the stadium.

Armed police will be strategically positioned in and around the stadium. Gates will open three hours before day matches and at 4:30 pm for night matches.

Restrictions on specific items will be enforced within the stadium during matches. The restricted items were Laptops, water bottles, banners, lighters, cigarettes and binoculars are among the items that the police said are disallowed into the stadium.

For day matches, the stadium gates open three hours before the match, while for night matches, they open at 4:30 pm. Additionally, there are restrictions on bringing specific items into the stadium during the match.

Traffic restrictions

In view of the IPL Match scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, On Wednesday, the Rachakonda Police have notified certain traffic diversions between 4 pm and 11.50 pm.

Heavy vehicles such as lorry, dumper, earthmover, RMC trucks, water tanker, and others from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted towards Chengicherla X road-Cherlapally-IOCL-NFC road.

Similarly, these vehicles from LB Nagar to Nagole will be diverted towards Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road and from heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted to Habsiguda to Cherlapalli-Chengicherla.

TSRTC to run special buses

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate over 60 special buses to Uppal stadium from various parts of the city during the IPL T20 cricket matches. These special RTC buses for cricket fans will be operated between 6 pm and 11:30 pm on March 27 and April 5.

According to TSRTC, the buses will operate on routes such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Kondapur, JBS, LB Nagar and BHEL to RGIC stadium.

The TSRTC buses will also be available after the completion of the IPL match at the stadium to pick up the return traffic. Controllers and enforcement squad teams will be available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at Uppal Stadium.

For the March 27 match, people can dial: 9959226140/9959224058/ 99592226138 and for April 5 match, dial: 9959226419/ 9959226137/ 9959226147.