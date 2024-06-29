Live
Just In
Cops raid hookah parlour in Panjagutta
Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force, West Zone Team, raided Miami Galley Café, a hookah parlour in Panjagutta, apprehended nine employees and 15 customers, and seized hookah-making materials.
The respondents included Mohd Abdul Lathif Khan (25) and Madde Shyam Sunder (36), owners; Mohd Ashwaq (35), manager; Mohd Aslam (34); Nand Kishore Dhan (24); Malya Kumar Dhan (25); Deepak Saahoo (20); Altaf Reza (25); and Rani Khosla (22).
The police seized 28 hookah flavour boxes, 48 hookah pots, pipes, 36 chimneys, electric heater, seven tongs, 200 hookah filters, four coal boxes, two silver foils, seven swiping machines, payment scanners, two walkie-talkies, and cash totaling Rs 2,670, with a total worth of Rs 1.02 lakh.
According to the police, on credible information, a West Zone Task Force team raided the parlour, which was operating illegally in violation of rules. The owner, staff, and customers of the hookah parlour were apprehended and handed over to the Panjagutta police station for further action.