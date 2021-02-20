Cops, SCSC join hands with industrial heads for serving society

Gachibowli: Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in association with the Cyberabad Police organised a meeting with the heads of various manufacturing companies here on Saturday. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and secretary general of SCSC Krishna Yeddula met key leaders from the manufacturing industry having their units in Cyberabad.

Cyberabad Police in association with SCSC have served round-the-clock during the Covid-19 pandemic and helped the society and industries with required basic necessities to function.

It was then, other verticals like manufacturing, pharma, infra, healthcare, hospitality, etc felt that they should collaborate with the Cyberabad police for not only getting support from the police and other government stakeholders, but also to serve the society. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar elaborated the successful contributions of SCSC to the industries, communities and individuals in the last 15 years. Especially in the last one year, as the country battled through the pandemic, Cyberabad police and the leaders of the industry worked together to make it a secure and business-as-usual ecosystem. While continuing the successful partnership with the IT industry and the police, SCSC has now embraced more sectors like manufacturing, pharma, healthcare, infrastructure developers, hotels, and conventions, according to Sajjanar.

The heads of manufacturing units expressed their interest in becoming a part of the SCSC ecosystem and contributing to the community.

Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy, Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar, Cyberabad DCP (Women and Child Welfare) C Anasuya, Madhapur DCP Venkateshwarlu, Balanagar DCP Padmaja, Joint Secretary Manufacturing Vertical of SCSC Sreesa Bhargava and heads of 150 plus manufacturing companies participated in the meeting.