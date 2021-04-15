Cops to counsel 'muscle maniacs' on usage of protein supplements

Charminar: Discerning the way protein supplements are being slurped by youngsters for improving muscles within a short span of time, the South Zone police have decided to counsel gym trainers and body-builders on usage of 'mass protein supplements'. They would also educate all about the side-effects of such proteins.



According to some trainers, mass protein supplements are quick but the worst possible route to gain strength. "These drugs actually trick the body into building up muscle mass and endurance. But they can also have side effects. One can look more than their actual age," Murtuza Mohsin, a trainer said.

In the City, during the past few decades, scores of gyms mushroomed which are successful in attracting young girls and boys. They placed huge posters of builders claiming that a certain drug might help them get a better body. Several supplements and steroids are easily available in markets now.

The gym trainers are asking people to take supplements for best physique. In recent years, several cases of death were reported which are blamed on intake of such supplements. Several cases were also registered of selling illegal supplements in the City. Observing high intensity of such cases in the zone, Additional DCP Syed Rafeeq said the misuse of such supplements has become rampant among body-builders in some of the gyms. "Body-builders use drugs to build muscles. He informed that soon the police along with the Drugs Control Administration will conduct a meeting with gym-owners and trainers in view of misuse of supplements.

"Officers will help them and counsel them about the usage of supplements and its abuse. They will be cautioning them to avoid their trainees for taking protein, supplements and steroids," added officer.

"Most gym trainers and owners usually divert attention of the youth towards selling of protein supplements, which are having huge demand in the City. The supplements are mostly used by youngsters in order to increase growth and boost body muscle. But they cause damage to kidneys, liver, and heart of the human body."

"There is a general misconception among youth that body-builders place their trust entirely on steroids for building a perfect body and physique," said Syed Rafeeq.

The police are already looking at gyms, stores and medical shops selling supplements in the zone. "Once the awareness drive is conducted, we shall start booking cases against gym-owners, trainers and stores selling supplements and material will be seized," added Additional DCP.

According to fitness experts, authentic protein supplements help in packing muscle and to gain strength. "Supplements are safe in usage when they are authentic products with proper dosage and have to be combined with a proper diet and workouts.

Products which are not authentic and unlicensed have content which are not permissible to be used by the general population, those products have side effects and can harm badly to the body and age you far beyond your years," Murtuza Mohsin, a trainer.