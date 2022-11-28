Cops to crack down on triple riding, wrong side violators

Hyderabad: After hosting an awareness programme for the past one week on wrong side driving and triple riding, the Hyderabad Traffic Police, starting from Monday, will book cases against violators. A fine of Rs 1700 for wrong side driving and Rs 1,200 for triple riding will be imposed.

Starting from today, the traffic police will register cases against motorists who are triple riding or are caught driving on the wrong side in the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) A V Ranganath said "We have identified around 25 spots were accidents solely occur due to wrong side driving. Our teams will initially concentrate at these spots and slowly expand our enforcement to other areas as well".

Traffic cops will book cases under Section 119/177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act on those driving on the wrong side, while those caught triple riding will be booked under Section 128/184 r/w 177 of MV Act.

According to police, last year, 15 people have died in road accidents caused due to wrong side driving and over 21 deaths were reported. 8 deaths were recorded due to triple riding in 2022, 15 in 2021 and 24 in the year 2020.