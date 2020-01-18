Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi responds to pleas of residents

Tarnaka: Corporator Alakunta Saraswathi visited Manikeswar Nagar and enquired about the problems in the division on Friday. Locals informed the corporator regarding incomplete works in the division.

Responding to it, Saraswathi called the respective officials and instructed them to finalise the works at the earliest. Satyanarayana, Anand Kumar, Tamata Srinivas, Patel Yadayya and others were present.