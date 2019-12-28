Corporator Baddam Pushpalatha Reddy undertakes padayatra in Malkajgiri division

Malkajgiri: Vinayaknagar division corporator Baddam Pushpalatha Reddy on Friday, along with TRS in-charge of the Malkajgiri assembly constituency Baddam Parushuram Reddy, undertook 'padayatra' in various colonies of the division to know about civic and other issues being faced by people in various colonies.

During her visit, she inspected various ongoing development works and interacted with locals on the status and progress of works. She also inspected the ongoing CC road works and instructed officials to ensure that the works were completed at the earliest, without compromising on quality. Interacting with locals, she urged them to contact her in case of any civic issue.

Those who participated in the padayatra included AE Srivani, TRS division president Krishnamurthy Goud, ward members Fareed, minority cell president Kareem, Arundhati, Latha, circle SC cell president Suri, Chandrakanth, Raju Goud and others.