Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy inspects CC road works

Local Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy on Tuesday inspected CC road works in ICRISAT Colony in the division, taken up with a cost of Rs.15 lakh provided...

Chandanagar: Local Corporator Bobba Navatha Reddy on Tuesday inspected CC road works in ICRISAT Colony in the division, taken up with a cost of Rs.15 lakh provided by the GHMC. The colony residents Prasad, Pochayya, Anant Reddy and Works Inspector Jagdish were present.

Addressing the residents, the corporator stated that the new CC roads would replace those damaged during the laying of drinking water pipelines. She observed that the new roads would provide the much-needed relief to the residents. The corporator advised the GHMC officials to ensure quality, without any delay so that residents would not face any hardships.

