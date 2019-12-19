Corporator Janakirama Raju attends feast for Christians in Addagutta

Hydernagar: Local Corporator Janakirama Raju on Wednesday attended the feast for Christians hosted under the auspices of the Pastor Prayer Fellowship Society at the Seventh Day Church in Addagutta. He participated in the special prayers and cut the Christmas cake.

Raju was felicitated on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the corporator praised KCR for hosting the feast for Christians in connection with Christmas festival, which is celebrated by all irrespective of caste and community differences. He pledged to offer cooperation for solving the problems facing Christians. He advised people to utilise the modern function hall being built in Addagutta.

Among those present included Fellowship Society president Ch Alesha, vice-president d D B Vishperthi, secretary N Eshrayelu, Pastors B Balakrishna, N Chittibabu, S K Fedrick, Reva Yesupadam, Jagadika kumar, Hyderanagar division TRS honorary president Damodar Reddy, Ward Members Srikanth, Sheshayya, Madhavi, Ganga Bhavani, Krishna Kumari.