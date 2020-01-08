Trending :
Corporator Janakirama Raju inspects UGD works

Corporator Janakirama Raju inspects UGD works
Hydernagar: Local Corporator Janakirama Raju said on Wednesday that creation of basic facilities in Hydernagar division was being given top priority.

Checking quality of the ongoing underground drainage works worth Rs 20 lakh in Lakeview Colony, Raju asked the contractor to increase the pace of work without compromising on quality and also not causing any hardship to residents.

He observed once the work was completed, it would provide a great relief to locals from mosquito menace, besides drainage overflow. He said that CC roads and BT roads had already been laid at many places in the division. He promised to solve any problem of the residents if they take it to his notice.

Area committee member Seshayya, TRS division unit honorary president Damodar Reddy, vice-president Rammohan Raju, and colony residents Shiva, Yugesh Reddy, Harish Reddy, Naveen Reddy, Naidu, Shiva Reddy and TRS leader Bhargav Reddy were present.

