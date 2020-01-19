Corporator Janakirama Raju launches pulse polio programme

Hydernagar: Local Corporator Janakirama Raju on Sunday launched the pulse polio programme in community Halls at HMT Hills and JalwayuVihar in the division on Sunday. He administered polio drops to children. Raju stated that programme was being taken up to drive away polio from the country.

He suggested that the drops should compulsorily be given to children aged below five years. Among those present on the occasion were nursing student Roja, HMT Hills Association president Umamaheswara Rao, general secretary Munnayya, party activists A Bal Narsayya, G Mohan, B Naga Subbayya, T B Shyam Sundar and Yadi Reddy.