Corporator Janakirama Raju performs puja in temples

Hyderanagar: On the occasion of 'Vaikunta Ekadasi' on Monday, local corporator Janakirama Raju and his wife visited HMT Hills Ramalayam, HMT Satavahana Shivalayam and Seven Hills Venkateswara Temple in Hydernagar division through the 'Uttara Dwaram' and offered special puja there. They also performed 'kunkumarchana'. Vedic pundits offered the couple 'prasadam.'

Speaking later, the corporator stated that having the deity's darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi after entering the shrine through the Uttara Dwaram would shower one with 'ashta iswaryalu'. Raju said he had sought health and happiness to the people of the division. Devotees in large numbers were present at the temples.