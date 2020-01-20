Corporator Janakirama Raju solicits votes for Gajelli

Pragatinagar: The TRS candidate in Pragatinagar Ward 24, Gajelli Dhanalakshmi Mallikarjun, is actively soliciting support in the Nizampet municipal elections, said the poll in-charge and Hydernagar division corporator Janakirama Raju, who accompanied her during house-to-house campaigning.

Addressing the residents, Raju appealed for giving Dhanalakshmi a big majority, claiming that development would suffer if Congress, BJP or independent candidate was elected. He asserted that the ward would develop only if the TRS was successful in the elections, while pointing out that the credit for implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor would go to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Raju called upon people to strive for ensuring victory of the TRS candidate. He was accompanied during the canvassing by TRS ward members S Vijaya, Area Committee Members Renuka, Parveen Sultana, Sada Madhavi, Hyderanagar division TRS honorary president Damodar Reddy, the Mulugu MPP, party activists Lalita, Srilata, Lakshmi, Swapna, Rani and Arpita.