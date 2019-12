Corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav undertakes padayatra in Gachibowli

Gachibowli: Serilingampally division Corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav on Sunday undertook a 'padayatra' in Gachibowli Street no.1 along with residents. Locals represented to him on problems like lack of CC roads in several areas, Streetlights, Manjira water supply.

Yadav assured them to solve their problems. TRS Basti Committee president Gadda Raju, minority wing president Fareed, party leaders Ajju, Maimood, Nayeem, Vittalachary, Renuka, Lakshmi, Sridevi and Ravi Naik were present.