Corporator Tumu Shravan Kumar insiscts works of park beautification in Kukatpally

Corporator Tumu Shravan Kumar insiscts works of park beautification in Kukatpally
Former corporator Tumu Shravan Kumar inspected the works of park beautification, open gym, CC road construction built at a cost of Rs. 50 lakhs in Shakti Nagar of Moosapet division on the instructions of Kukatpally MLA Mr. Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

Former corporator Tumu Shravan Kumar inspected the works of park beautification, open gym, CC road construction built at a cost of Rs. 50 lakhs in Shakti Nagar of Moosapet division on the instructions of Kukatpally MLA Mr. Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

On this occasion, he said that although funds were sanctioned by the previous government, the work progressed slowly due to the elections, and if soon the park beautification, walking track and open gym works are completed and made available to the people, it will be very useful for the residents of Shakti Nagar.

Chiranjeevi Reddy, Panduranga Reddy, Narsing, Sai Krishna, Prasad, Apparao, Subhash, Mahesh, Ramesh, Sai Ishwar, Sunil and others participated in this program.


