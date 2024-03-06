Cottage emporium inaugurated at Salarjung Museum

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Textiles & Railways Darshana Jardosh on Tuesday inaugurated the Cottage Emporium, popularly known as “The Cottage” at the Salarjung Museum.

Addressing the mediapersons, Darshana Jardosh said that the opening of the Cottage Emporium at Hyderabad is significant milestone and testament to thecommitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local initiative of Government of India. “I urge the Cottage Industry sector of the State of Telangana to come forward and avail the benefits of the schemes of the Central Cottage Corporation of India”, she added.

She also stated that Prime Minister launched “PM Vishwakarma” a Central Sector Scheme to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople, who work with their hands and tools. She directed the CCIC officials to facilitate Artisans & craftsmen of Telangana to get their Artisans Identity Cards, so that they are benefitted.

Darshana Jardosh emphasised on the importance of promoting crafts of Hyderabad, weaving traditions of Telangana and projecting crafts persons of Telangana globally by providing an efficient and viable marketing platform. She said Central Cottage Industries Emporium is taking many steps in promoting the rich and diverse Indian craft heritage & the craftsperson by giving them a platform to exhibit their best creations thus sustaining their livelihood towards making an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Lal, CCICI Managing Director, stated that over 7000 products variety (exhibiting rich art & craft) are on display from all over India from different products segments. In order to provide opportunity to wider base of Cottage industries, the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India is constantly enlisting new vendors and those interested in marketing their products can visit website www.thecottage.in to enlist themselves as suppliers, he added.

Set up against the beautiful aesthetic backdrop, the exclusive sales outlet exudes the essence of ethnic India. The Cottage Emporium inaugurated today has an impressive collection of art, artefacts and antiques from various cultures around the world. It offers a range of items such as, shawls, women's sarees, men's wear and accessories, brass items, metal wares, paintings, traditional Indian handicrafts and artwork, Tea & Herbal products, Jewellery and accessories and much more.