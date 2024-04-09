  • Menu
Couple end lives after killing their son in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a family of 3 were found dead in their house on Monday evening in Rajendranagar. According to the police, the couple identified as Anand and Indira allegedly killed their son Sri Harsha before taking an extreme step in an apartment at Sun City.

On information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot and found them dead in different places in their house. Police suspect the couple gave poisonous substances to the boy leading to death before consuming it and ending their lives.

The police are enquiring with the relatives about the reasons for the drastic decision and shifted the deceased to the government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

