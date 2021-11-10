Court hears PIL over illegal constructions on govt lands

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Rajasheker Reddy on Tuesday heard the public interest litigation filed by Kandukuri Veeresham, seeking a direction to the State government to restrain private persons from resorting to illegal and unauthorised constructions on government lands in Siddipet district.

The Chief Justice bench issued notices to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Revenue and the District Collector Siddipet, directing them to inform the court by November 16, on the alleged illegal constructions on government lands in the district. The court also asked the State government to inform it the steps the government had initiated to curtail such illegal constructions on government lands. Similarly, the Court also heard a plea filed by Putta Vinaya Kumar, aggrieved by the inaction of the Revenue officials in not protecting 5 acres of government land, worth crores of rupees, in Nizampet village of Bachupally mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district from encroachments. The Court issued notices to officials concerned and asked them to respond by November 16.