Cousins face off in Bandlaguda polls

Rajendranagar: It is all about a family affair for the cousins who are contesting each other for the same ward in the ensuing January 22 civic polls. The locals say it is a friendly contest between P Krishna Reddy who is contesting from Congress and Rajender Reddy who is fielded from TRS.



The ongoing 'battle of ballot' in Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality has gained momentum in all the 22 wards which have been carved out of erstwhile Hydershahkote grampanchayat.

However, all eyes are on Ward No. 15 of Hydershahkote where the election contest is between the two men of same Polapalli family. While Polapalli Rajender Reddy contesting as TRS candidate is a new incumbent entering into the poll fray, Polapalli Krishna Reddy fighting on a Congress ticket is an ex sarpanch. Ward no. 15 of Hydershahkote carries a total of 2,787 voters out of which 1,428 are males and 1,359 are female voters.

Even as they both face-off with each other by holding extensive election campaign, locally their houses stand facing each other in Hydershahkote. Recalling his efforts, Krishna Reddy said, "The area has witnessed a number of developments activities." "I have brought the Yerrakunta Cheruvu into life under Mission Bhagiratha and the works are on full swing now. Besides, two temples, a graveyard, a Community Hall for BC & SC communities and a library, to facilitate the students, have been established," he claimed.

Further, he said four water purification plants have been set to supply 20 litres of water per day to every family in the grampanchayat. "HDP water Pipeline has been provided in every colony beside CC roads, drainage, and streetlights, but still the water scarcity is persisting and would be addressed once I get elected," he assured, adding garbage collection issue, approval of land parcels for graveyards for Hindus, Christians and Muslims, a health centre with 25 rooms, junior and degree colleges are other projects I will work on if re-elected.

Meanwhile, his cousin Rajender Reddy has been involved in various social activities in association with the TRS Party. Being a TRS youth president of Bandlaguda Jagir and a close confidante of Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, he has been seen promoting the government schemes to the locals and beneficiaries.