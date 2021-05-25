Covid can be conquered if protocols are followed

Hyderabad: This deadly disease can be conquered if you follow all Covid protocols. Stay home even though you don't have any symptoms, as it is a serious and deadly virus so take proper precautions and stay safe. As the saying goes 'prevention is better than cure', so we should stay indoors, said 50-year-old man, a Covid survivor.



Sharing his self-isolation experience, E Bharani Kumar said, "Although my lifestyle did not change drastically after testing positive but all that changed was that I had never been locked up for so many days earlier," he said.

For almost 14 days he was isolated in a room, confined himself in a bed and afraid to touch anything in the fear that the virus may spread to his family members. Meditation, yoga helped him to stay calm and relaxed. During this period, he tried to motivate some of his friends who were going through the same phase which he was experiencing.'

He suggests that people should not watch whatever trash pops up in various social media platforms and they should not follow whatever instruction given there. All propaganda related to corona virus infection on the social media should be ignored. They should only follow the advise given by their physician.