‘Covid death’ reported in city; Health Min assesses preparedness

Hyderabad: One suspected Covid-19 related death was reported in Hyderabad out of the 10 new infections recorded in Telangana. Amidst reports that a patient undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) died, Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha held a review meeting with health officials.

At least one death was linked to Covid-19 variant JN.1 on Monday. Of the total 10 cases one was from Karimnagar. Two junior doctors reportedly contracted the Covid-19 in OGH.

During the review meeting, the Minister instructed the health officials to immediately store oxygen supplies for Covid-19 patients and to ensure that all the PSA points are in working condition. He also instructed the officials to ensure all the equipment remains at place.

Officials informed that the State has the capacity to conduct 16,500 RT-PCR tests per day. The officials also informed that a total of 6,344 samples were collected during the past two weeks, the results of which are awaited.

Earlier during the day following media reports Dr B Nagendar, the OGH superintendent refuted that patient has succumbed to Covid-19. Clarifying that three cases were admitted in OGH, he said that they were stable.

The doctor further stated that Covid JN1 was a very mild variant with mild symptoms hence it is urged that there is no need for panic. “The state government is keen on combating the surge in cases. Health minister and other higher officials of the state health department are vigilant and conducting regular meetings with all the hospitals and giving required guidelines for the hospitals to follow,” he informed.

“News is being circulated in the media saying that a patient has died in Osmania General Hospital because of Covid-19, which is not correct. The patient, Md Subhan, a 60-year-old male patient and resident of Bandlaguda, Doodhbowli, Hyderabad was admitted in our acute medical care with medical emergency of acute onset of COPD with severe left ventricle dysfunction (Heart failure) and type 2 respiratory failure,” he explained.

OGH Superintendent denied the reportthat the patient had died of ‘severe heart failure’, but not because of Covid.

“A coincidental test for Covid-19 was positive. This patient expired on December 24 because of severe heart failure and not because of COVID. At present, 3 patients are admitted in our isolation ward with different medical emergencies and found to be covid-19 positive. All the three patients are stable,” he added.