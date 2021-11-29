Covid protocol tightened at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Government has imposed restrictions on passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Shamshabad from countries like South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Israel, Belgium and Hong Kong.



It would be mandatory for these passengers to undergo RT-PCR test after landing at the airport even if they have RT-PCR negative report taken 72 hours prior to their landing.



Two more testing counters have been opened at the airport. If the passengers are found to be positive in the test, they would be asked to go for quarantine or get admitted to an hospital depending on the symptoms.

Fortunately, so far not a single case of new variant infection has been reported in the State. The officials maintained that the number of positive cases reported every day were between 100 and 150 for the past five months.