CP K Sreenivasa Reddy, election officers inspect DRC centres, strongrooms

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy, Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose along with other election officers conducted a joint inspection of DRC (Distribution, Reception and Counting Centres) of 08-Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency including Secunderabad Cantonment (as part of Malkajgiri PC) and 71- Secunderabad Cantonment (Bye-election) and reviewed the security arrangements at the DRC Centres/strongrooms.

They conducted a Joint Inspection of DRC and Voter Facilitation Centre at All Saints High School, Gunfoundry, Abids, Hyderabad for Postal Ballots of 09-Hyderabad PC and reviewed the security arrangements.

During the joint inspection the arrangements related to L&O and traffic pertaining to the distribution, reception was reviewed. Further, the measures to be taken for three-layer security as per ECI guidelines were also finalized to secure the strongrooms.

Moreover, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, along with Sreenivasa Reddy, and Ronald Rose inaugurated the ‘HCP-Child Care Centre; at Central Crime Station, Detective Department in Basheer Bagh on Friday, to facilitate the Officers and Staff of Hyderabad City Police to take care of their children while working.

The Child Care Centre is facilitated with a playing area with toys and learning objects like building blocks, puzzles among others.

The Women Officers of Hyderabad City Police have expressed their happiness and thanked the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City for this good initiative.