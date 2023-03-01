CPI demands punishment to Preethi's culprits

Hyderabad: Just two days ago Dr Preethi, a PG Medical student of Kakatiya Medical College committed a suicide due to ragging, which has become a menace of harassment of the junior students by caste, regional and other types of discrimination also.

Earlier, Darshan Solanki, 18-year-old student of IIT, Mumbai committed suicide because of ragging. Similar types of ragging cases are reported from some other educational and professional institutions.

The ragging happens because of the absence of no effective steps taken to stop the evil.

The National Council of CPI felt that all efforts should be made to avoid such unfortunate incidents. The guilty must be punished and special courses to sensitise students about injustice must be held.

The CPI National Council also demanded an immediate impartial high-level inquiry against the culprits and deterrent punishments should be awarded to the suicide abettors of Dr Preethi as well as Darshan Solanki. The CPI opines that effective counselling mechanism must be made mandatory in all the educational institutions to stop the unfortunate suicides.