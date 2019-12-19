CPM activists demand scrapping of National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act

LB Nagar: In response to the call given by the CPM state committee, CPM activists staged protest at Pedda Amberpet crossroads on Thursday, demanding withdrawal of NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) passed by the union government recently.

CPM mandal secretary E Narsimha alleged that BJP was destroying national unity by fomenting divisions in society on communal lines. Terming NRC and CAA anti-constitutional, he said that the 'Acts' would stymie secular nature of constitution.

They would also damage image of nation at international level. The protest was staged as part of CPM's call to stage nation-wide protest demanding withdrawal of controversial Acts.

CPM Leaders B Shankar, MD Ghouse, Suvarna, SFI president G Shiva, secretary K Nagendra, Mahesh, Saikiran and others participated in the protest.