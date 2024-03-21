  • Menu
CPM to contest alone in Telangana, names candidate from Bhongir seat

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has announced its decision to contest all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state independently. Jehangir has been nominated as the party’s candidate for the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat, with names for the remaining 16 constituencies set to be revealed shortly, according to party sources.

It is noteworthy that the CPM previously contested in the state’s assembly elections last year. Initially, the party had considered forming an alliance with the Congress, leading to several rounds of discussions between the two parties’ leaders. However, no consensus was reached regarding seat distribution, resulting in a lack of unity between the parties.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) was content with securing only one seat, with the state secretary of the party winning in the assembly elections under the electoral alliance. For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the CPI has decided to once again align with the Congress.

