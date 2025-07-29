CREDAI also active in social service: Bandaru Prasad

Nalgonda: “CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) is not only involved in real estate business but also plays an active role in various social service initiatives,” said CREDAI State Joint Secretary and District Chamber Chairman Bandaru Prasad. He was speaking at the CREDAI district executive committee meeting held on Monday.

He stated that CREDAI has been conducting several community welfare programmes such as Haritha Haram, installation of drinking water points, and Engineers’ Day celebrations, with the aim of serving the public. Former Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy also addressed the gathering and assured efforts to resolve issues faced by CREDAI members. He expressed his commitment to contribute towards the construction of a CREDAI district building.

Meanwhile, Prasad was elected as Chairman, Burri Srinivas Reddy as President, Amanchi Raja Lingam as Elected President, and Nampally Manohar as General Secretary. Dudipala Venkata Reddy was chosen as Treasurer. Vice Presidents elected include Edurla Sridhar Reddy, Samudrala Srinivasa Rao, Avula Srinu, and Mandadi Venkat Reddy.