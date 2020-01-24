Credai Hyderabad property show from Jan 31

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai Hyderabad) on Thursday said its 9th edition of Hyderabad Property Show would be held from January 31 to February 2 at Hitex in Hyderabad.

The three-day property show will bring together developers, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions from across the city. Over 15,000 residential units from Credai Hyderabad members will be on display at the event which will showcase integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes.

The property show, which will have 80 stalls, is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors. P Rama Krishna Rao, president, Credai Hyderabad, said, "The real estate sector in Hyderabad is on an upswing.

The recent report of City Momentum Index released by JLL Global further reinforces the buoyancy in the real estate in Hyderabad. Hyderabad is topping the charts in the county's office space absorption market and the transactions are growing at a blistering pace primarily driven by the growth in IT/ITeS sector".