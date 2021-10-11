CRMP swings into action, spruces up roads in RJNR

Rajendranagar: Following the report in The Hans India on October 8, highlighting the issue of fatal accidents due to ill-maintained roads' upkeep under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) in the Rajendranagar area, the authorities have swung into action and spruced up roads with patch work at several locations, mainly on the PVNR Expressway underpass.

The report highlighted incidents, specially the one in the Kattedan area where a passenger fell off a bike while crossing pothole-filled road and was reportedly ran over by a heavy container following his vehicle.

Following the report, the CRMP has rolled out measures to spruce up roads with patch work, sweeping, clearing and mud and removing silt on the roads.

Chandu, site engineer, MVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, a company that bagged the CRMP contract, informed that "patch works were carried out at pillar nos. 194, 179, 175, 161, 297, 284, 267, 258, 241, 232, 222, 210 and 205 under the PVNR Expressway, besides sweeping and clearing of mud on the roads in the Kattedan area. Also facelift works are going on at Aramghar underpass in Rajendranagar, besides a few other works in other circles."

However, incidents continue to sound the death knell, especially on the Bahadurpura-Aram Ghar stretch where the bridge works are going on under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

While traffic jam is a perennial issue at Bahadurpura Crossroads from over a decade, the Zoo Park-Aram Ghar new bridge work, beside a traffic signal at the Shastripuram Junction, has increased bottlenecks on this 4.5 km-long stretch much to the chagrin of commuters coming from the congested Bahadurpura area.

The stretch was filled with sand and mud on both sides making it difficult for commuters to move freely as vehicles riders are slipping often resulting in non-serious or fatal incidents like the one on 0ctober 9 at Shastripuram junction.