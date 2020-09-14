CRMP works to continue for five years, says KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that 709 km of roads were given to the private companies for the maintenance under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

Responding to a question in the State Legislative Council here on Monday, he explained a slew of measures taken to improve the road networks, link roads and maintenance of roads. He said that the CRM programme of Rs 1,800 crore will continue for five years.

That apart, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) has taken up 137 missing link roads within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore, he informed. The minister also informed that so far 21 works relating to 28.76 km costing Rs 210 crore have been completed and the others will be completed in the next two years.

As part of the proposed Skyways, he said that one is proposed at Rajiv Rahadari and another at Nagpur Road. Centre's clearance for a 100-acre cantonment land is pending for the last five years, he said.

He said that the State government has taken up road widening and adding linkages to the roads but the Union Defence Ministry has been closing roads passing through the cantonment area.

He further informed that IDPL-Dilsukhnagar, Hitech City RUB, Kukatpally-Gachibowli link, Anandbagh RUB, Kaitalapur ROB and Tukaram Gate RUB works are at different stages of execution.