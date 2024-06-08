CS directs officials to take steps to prevent water stagnation

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday asked the senior officials to take immediate measures to prevent stagnation and permanent preventive measures on the traffic jams caused by sudden torrential rains in Greater Hyderabad.

The CS had a review meeting with the senior officials on the prevention of traffic jams caused by sudden torrential rains in Greater Hyderabad. The CS said that the residents of the city were facing severe problems due to heavy rains and ordered the officials to prepare an action plan on the measures to be taken immediately. She advised to immediately send the weather forecast to the concerned officials and WhatsApp groups of the civil societies and inform them about the precautions to be taken from time to time. She emphasised the need to have a suitable system to provide information related to rains.

Around 134 areas in Hyderabad city have been identified as vulnerable locations. She asked the officials to suggest measures to be taken to prevent stagnation in these areas. A committee comprising the officials of GHMC, water board, Police, SPDCL and other departments should inspect these water logging points and make appropriate suggestions for their prevention.