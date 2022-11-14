CS Somesh Kumar directs to pace up Aramghar Chowrasta road widening works 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite road widening works between Aramghar Chowrasta-Shamshabad Airport entrance on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The chief secretary held a review meeting with the officials of R&B, Transco, Revenue, Endowments, Waqf Board. The six lines road expansion works, two service roads and road expansion works have been taken up on 10 km stretch with a cost of Rs. 283 crores. Apart from these, Agricultural University, Sathamrai, underpasses at entrances of Airport, Flyover at Gagan Pahad and elevated corridors construction works in Shamshabad Town are in progress.

Somesh Kumar directed the officials to ensure, road expansion works to be done without any inconvenience to the people and also to work with all departments with a smooth coordination. He suggested the officials to utilise services of the police department in relation to traffic management. Surprise visits also to be conduct timely for reviewing the works.