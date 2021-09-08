CS Somesh Kumar tells collectors to take measures in rain-hut districts

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday instructed the collectors concerned to remain alert on heavy rain and related problems.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the CS held a teleconference with the collectors of 20 flood-affected districts. He took stock of the prevailing situation in districts.

Kumar stated that the CM, who is in Delhi, was reviewing the situation and instructed the collectors to be on high alert and take all steps to prevent loss of life, cattle or damage to property. The CS directed the collectors to step up vigil by setting up control rooms in collectorates. "All officers should be available in the headquarters. People living in low lying areas may be shifted to make-shift shelters, if necessary." "Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall during the last few days, all tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate." "As a result officials should be on high alert and see that breaches to tanks or damage to roads should be immediately repaired." "The NDRF services may be utilized, if needed", he said. "All the line departments should work in close coordination and take all preventive measures and see that no untoward incident takes place". Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary, TR&B, Rahul Bojja, Secretary, Disaster Management, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj, Collectors of Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram-Bheem, Mahbubabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajannna Siricilla, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts and officials attended.