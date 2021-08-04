Curbing Graft In GHMC: Now getting birth and death certificates in city made easy

Hyderabad : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made easy the issuance of birth and death certificates in the wake of growing corrupt practices in the urban local body.

Now, people need not rush to the GHMC offices to submit the application for birth and death certificates.

The civic body would issue the certificates in a week after the hospitals upload the valid details of births and deaths. The hospitals have been given a two-month time to upload the details. The new system has been launched recently and it was yielding good results.

Earlier, citizens used to go to the GHMC circle office to apply by submitting the certificate issued by the hospital and then the medical officer used to approve the certificate.

Now to make it hassle-free, the civic body introduced a new system in which the details of the birth or death in hospitals are obtained, The hospitals will directly send the details of birth or death to the GHMC through online and then the civic body will approve the certificates in one week.

When the birth or death certificate is ready, applicants will get the text message to their registered mobile number. Soon after receiving the message, people go to their nearest Mee-seva centres and procure the copy.

With the introduction of this new system people need not to go to the circle offices or Mee-seva to apply for the certificates. The hospitals will directly send the details to the GHMC in case of birth or death at hospitals and if the details are clear the medical officer will issue the certificate.

In case of house deaths the civic body will follow the same procedure like going to the house and enquiring with the neighbors. Applicants have to submit the burial ground certificate to the civic body to get the death certificate.

Following the new system, the birth and death certificates were issued swiftly in the city without any hassle.

Approximately 100 birth and death certificates were issued in each circle every day. After we get the information from the hospitals, within 7 days we are issuing the certificates without any delay, the official added.