Currency notes tossed in air at Charminar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a few unidentified youth reportedly threw currency notes in the air on the streets of the old city near Charminar in Hyderabad. The incident took place at Gulzar House Fountain under Charminar Police Station limits on June 10 but the incident came to light after a video went viral on social media.

According to the sources, on the June 10 (Friday at 4 am), a few youngsters in four cars came from Madina to Gulzar'House and parked their cars. Later they got off their cars and went to the fountain where they threw Rs.20 notes.

The sanitation workers who were on duty at the spot are said to have picked up the currency notes that had fallen on the road.

CCTV footage showed the youths creating a commotion at the Gulzar House Fountain for a while and then heading towards the Kali kamaan. Charminar Inspector Guru Naidu said that the incident took place in the middle of the road while a wedding was underway.

The CCTV footage of the area is being examined. The police are investigating to find out if the notes tossed by the youth were fake or real.