Customs officials seize 3.73 kg of smuggled gold at RGIA

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, Hyderabad, seized 3.73 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.12 crore from six passengers on Thursday.

The gold was found hidden in various places such as jeans, pants, luggage, and even in the form of paste. The passengers were arriving from Dubai, Sharjah, and Bahrain. Officials have stated that the gold was likely being smuggled into India to evade import duties.

The passengers have been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.

