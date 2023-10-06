Live
- Education Minister launches Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme at ZPHS, Raviryala
- ZRUCC member seeks Vande Bharat express from Tirupati to Mysore
- Tirupati NCC cadets excel at All India Thal Sainik camp
- New Delhi: High Court refuses to entertain PIL to ban dangerous dog breeds
- PL Sector Report: Capital Goods - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Healthy outlook; margin revival visible
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct 6
- New Delhi: High Court issues notice to 24 banks on delayed responses in fraud probe
- Media panel visits temples constructed under TTD SRIVANI
- Tirupati: Re-elect Jagan as CM, asks Mohith Reddy
- Visakhapatnam: 4TH edition of National Moot Court Competition begins at GITAM
Customs officials seize 3.73 kg of smuggled gold at RGIA
Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, Hyderabad, seized 3.73 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 2.12 crore from six passengers on Thursday.
The gold was found hidden in various places such as jeans, pants, luggage, and even in the form of paste. The passengers were arriving from Dubai, Sharjah, and Bahrain. Officials have stated that the gold was likely being smuggled into India to evade import duties.
The passengers have been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.
