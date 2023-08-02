Customs officials seize gold worth Rs82 lakh

Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold worth nearly Rs 82.42 lakh from two different passengers. According to officials, on Monday midnight, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad seized gold weighing 701 grams worth about Rs 42.96 lakh from an Indian who arrived from Doha.

On the basis of profiling and suspicion, the officials detained the passenger who tried to smuggle the yellow metal concealed in the form of paste in capsules, inside his rectum. In the second incident, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on Tuesday morning was intercepted by Hyderabad Customs officers. He was found to have concealed the yellow metal in his rectum, and a silver-coated bangle. The net weight of the gold seized was 700 grams and valued at Rs 39.46 lakh. Separate cases were booked, and an investigation is underway.