Live
- Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
Just In
Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
Customs officials seize gold worth Rs82 lakh
The Customs Air Intelligence officers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold worth nearly Rs 82.42 lakh from two different passengers.
Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence officers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold worth nearly Rs 82.42 lakh from two different passengers. According to officials, on Monday midnight, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad seized gold weighing 701 grams worth about Rs 42.96 lakh from an Indian who arrived from Doha.
On the basis of profiling and suspicion, the officials detained the passenger who tried to smuggle the yellow metal concealed in the form of paste in capsules, inside his rectum. In the second incident, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on Tuesday morning was intercepted by Hyderabad Customs officers. He was found to have concealed the yellow metal in his rectum, and a silver-coated bangle. The net weight of the gold seized was 700 grams and valued at Rs 39.46 lakh. Separate cases were booked, and an investigation is underway.