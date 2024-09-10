CV Anand takes charge as Hyd’bad police chief

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer CV Anand on Monday assumed charge as Hyderabad City Police Commissioner at the Telangana State Integrated Command & Control Centre (TGSICCC) in Banjara Hills. The Commissioner outlined his immediate focus areas, including ensuring the peaceful conclusion of the Ganesh idol's immersion, Milad festivities, and conducting a thorough review of the associated arrangements and action plan.

CV Anand took charge from the outgoing Commissioner, K Sreenivas Reddy, marking Anand’s second term as the city police Commissioner, following an earlier tenure from December 2021 to October 2023.

On this occasion, CV Anand thanked the Chief Minister and the State Government and expressed happiness over returning as the Hyderabad police Commissioner. He emphasized the state’s serious approach to curbing drugs and ganja and vowed to intensify efforts in their eradication. He also promised to improve law and order in the city. He highlighted the importance of friendly policing and assured the public that while police would be approachable, they would take strict action against criminals.

“In city police bandobast for all other events are usually considered as quarter finals and semifinals. Ganesh bandobast is the final, and I am sure all officers will rise to the occasion,” said the Commissioner.

During the previous term, Anand was credited with introducing a series of significant IT initiatives (D-CAMO, Fit Cop, etc.) and reforms. Setting up Command Control Centre (CCC), reorganization of city police, H-NEW, appointing women inspectors as SHOs, and several other effective policing measures.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (L&O), Viswaprasad, Additional CP (Traffic), ParimalaHananutan, DIG-ICCC, Gajarao Bhopal, Joint CP (Admin), and other senior officers were present.