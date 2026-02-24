Cyber Crime police flags AI-based biometric scam

Hyderabad: Cyber Crime Police has issued a public alert over a new and emerging AI-based biometric scam targeting citizens’ identity data rather than just their money.

According to Cyber Crime police, fraudsters are adopting methods to secretly capture biometric details such as facial features and voice samples. The scammers reportedly pose as elderly or middle-aged individuals in crowded public places, including malls, metro stations, and crowded public places. They request ‘small help’ such as checking pension/subsidy status, fixing an app, or operating their phone claiming they are not tech-savvy.

V Arvind Babu, DCP Cyber Crimes, said their phone may already be on video call or screen recording with permissions enabled, allowing accomplices to capture your face and voice. Within seconds, your biometric data can be recorded and misused to create AI-generated impersonations. “Criminals may attempt to misuse such data for fraudulent activities like impersonation, social engineering, or bypassing verification processes,” said the DCP.

Cyber Crime urged the citizens not to operate or handle unknown persons’ mobile phones, avoid looking into unknown video calls or following instructions from strangers. Be cautious in crowded places when approached for ‘quick help’.

Educate family members, especially elders and children, about such tactics.