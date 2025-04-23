Cyber crime police nab 3 for marketing fake products

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police have apprehended three persons from Delhi involved in Copyright Act fraud. They were held for manufacturing, selling and labelling fake products with registered companies original products through e-commerce websites. The police arrested Nikhil (26), Mohit Sharma (25) and Sonu Kumar (26) and seized 80 victims’ company soap bars, 20 skincare soap bars and other material from them.

According to the police, a complaint was received from a doctor of Hyderabad stating that the company sells skin care and hair care products under the registered brand name. Over the past month they discovered one of their brand products soap was being unauthorisedly white-labelled and sold on online by third-party sellers. There were 19 fake listings on the websites. The sellers were falsely representing the product under different names.

The misrepresentation led to customer confusion and dissatisfaction, which severely damaged reputation of the company. Following a complaint, a case was registered under Sections 66 C and D of the IT Act 2008, Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of BNS and Section 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act.

D Kavitha, DCP, Cybercrime said, Nikhil, Mohit and Sonu who ran an e-commerce business decided to earn money easily by manufacturing, selling and labelling fake products with registered company original products through e-commerce websites.

“They formed a gang and noticed that there is a huge demand to online product victim’s company soap and skincare soap bars. They manufactured fake soaps with similar colour, quantity and design with the help of absconding accused Dinesh Negi and Pankaj and sold fake products through e-commerce.”

The cyber crime police advised that fake listings are misrepresenting the product under different names, leading to customer confusion, dissatisfaction and potential harm due to use of unauthentic products.

They advised the public to purchase only from official brand-authorised sellers or through verified secures. Victims of cybercrime fraud can get help by immediately dialling 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in.