Cyberabad Commissionerate celebrates 10th International Yoga Day

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police celebrated 10th International Yoga Day on Friday with great enthusiasm and participation from police personnel. The event was held at the Cyberabad Police Parade Grounds and aimed to promote health, well-being, and stress management among the force.

The celebrations commenced at 6:30 am with a special yoga session. The session included a variety of yoga postures, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyberabad CAR Hqtrs ADCP Shameer said, “This year marks the 10th International Yoga Day with the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

Yoga, a transformative practice, represents the harmony of mind and body, the balance between thought and action, and the unity of restraint and fulfilment.”

He emphasised the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental health and encouraged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routine to improve their overall well-being and performance.

Yoga Instructor Nikhil Sharma said, “Yoga is not just an exercise; it is a way to find balance in our lives. It helps in reducing stress, improving concentration, and enhancing our ability to handle the pressures of work and personal life.”

DCP Admin Ravichandan Reddy, inspectors, and other staff members were present.