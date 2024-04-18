  • Menu
Cyberabad cops bust PDS rice smuggling, seize 54 tonnes

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided several places and seized huge quantities of rice meant for distribution under the Public...

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided several places and seized huge quantities of rice meant for distribution under the Public Distribution Scheme.

During the course of the raids, the police seized a total of 54 tonnes of PDS rice. Acting on information, the police raided different premises at Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Pahadishareef areas.

The police apprehended eight persons who were allegedly involved in the PDS rice smuggling. The police also seized DCM vans and auto rickshaws during the raids.

