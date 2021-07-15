Cyberabad Cops sound alert for internet users





Highlights: ♦ Do not click on the links circulating on social media platforms ♦ Verify and know the genuine links and sites you are redirected to ♦ Do not believe the gift offers/prizes online. Please verify ♦ Do not click on any links as your data may get compromised ♦ Do not share bank or personal details ♦ Do not respond to unknown calls or SMSs asking to invest money

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing cases of investment scams in the city, the Cyberabad Police have alerted netizens and social media users to remain cautious while on online platforms.

The Cyber Crime Cell has also been directed to be more vigilant and active to crack such cybersecurity breaches in the city.

Sounding alert, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner said: "Fraudsters are luring innocent people on the internet by giving hope that if they invest in the online stock market, they would earn double money.

Tricksters asking people to deposit a certain amount of money and later switching off their mobile phones when people try to reach them to ask about the money they invested."

Commissioner further said that such cases have been rising in the city. Through the notice, the police mentioned advice for the users. The Police advised the users to refrain from opening multiple accounts on the internet on a single identity. According to police, the swindlers are reaching out to people through calls or SMS and offering low-interest loans, government jobs.

"Later, they ask to share bank account details and other personal credentials. Some also call saying you have won a gift as you have purchased a lottery ticket, which is total scams" said police.

"When you receive a call from an unknown number, asking about bank account details, personal information do not share any details until unless it is from an authorised organisation," said police.

Police also suggested to stay away from sharing confidential personal data on the portals and social media platforms.

The Cyber Crime Cell has registered many scams related to investments in the stock market. They cheat by making people believe that they will buy shares on your behalf and give you good profits.

In view of the rampant increase of circulation of such phishing links, the Cyber Crime Cell has listed out a caution advisory to take precautionary measures while clicking on the links to prevent losing money to the cyber fraudsters.

The police asked people to report fraudulent advertisements and calls to Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police on 9490617310 or WhatsApp number 9490617444.