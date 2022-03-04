Cyberabad cops still joining the dots

Cyberabad: The Cyberabad police is still in the process of connecting dots of conspiracy to kill Minister V Srinivas Goud.

A police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, "Raju, the personal assistant of MP Jitender Reddy has been summoned to appear before the police for questioning. As the arrested were remanded to judicial custody, we are seeking legal help to get their custody and once we get their custody, their modus operandi would be known to us. Apart from that, our teams are working to collect the background details of the arrested persons and their connections with the BJP leaders Jitender Reddy and DK Aruna. Once we complete the investigation, we will take necessary action."

According to sources, the entire issue began when the Tourism Minister and the BJP leaders who hail from Mahbubnagar were at loggerheads a few years ago. Since the time Srinivas Goud became the Minister, he allegedly threatened the accused persons arrested in this case to part away with their lands or sell the lands at cheaper rates. As the persons were not willing to sell their lands, the Minister started pressurising them. As a result, they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the Minister.